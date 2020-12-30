BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

BL opened at $131.68 on Monday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

