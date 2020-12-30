Blackmoon (BMC) Trading Down 58.7% This Week

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,925.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (BMC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars.

