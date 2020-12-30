BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L) stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.44 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.52.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

