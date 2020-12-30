BlackRock Inc. Buys 9,193 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of METC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

METC stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

