BlackRock Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

