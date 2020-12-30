BlackRock Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

