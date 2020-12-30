BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.61% of Vislink Technologies worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VISL opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

