BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,219 Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of Perceptron worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perceptron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Perceptron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Perceptron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Perceptron stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.17. Perceptron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoGuide, AccuSite, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3, coordinate measuring machines, V7 3D laser scanner, and TouchDMIS measuring software for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

