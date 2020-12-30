BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 3,645.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Embraer by 35.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Embraer by 69.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

