BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.41

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and traded as high as $27.42. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 173,562 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.