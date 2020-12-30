BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,713. The stock has a market cap of $646.99 million, a PE ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

