BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Trading Down 0.3%

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.28. 8,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 2.98% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

