Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 12%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $45.24. Approximately 23,714,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 5,698,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

