Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading 20.5% Higher

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) traded up 20.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.35. 4,107,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 742,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

