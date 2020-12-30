Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.59 Million

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report $216.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.60 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $213.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $763.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $752.50 million to $770.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $978.05 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $990.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.82. 4,335,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,145,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,912,465 shares of company stock worth $162,349,652. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 88.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 158,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

