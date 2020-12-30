Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIFI. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIFI opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

