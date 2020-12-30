Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.18. 71,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 118,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

