Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Brokerages expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) to announce sales of $44.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boqii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year sales of $147.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.36 million to $150.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $198.16 million, with estimates ranging from $197.13 million to $199.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million.

BQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

BQ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 627,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,980. Boqii has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Boqii as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boqii (BQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.