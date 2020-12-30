Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post $196.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.50 million. BOX reported sales of $183.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $769.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $835.97 million, with estimates ranging from $814.60 million to $853.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,069. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.