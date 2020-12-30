Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

