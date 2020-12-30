Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 3,372,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,640,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The company has a market cap of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. Research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
