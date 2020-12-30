Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE:BSN) Trading Down 1%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 46,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 100,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

About Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE:BSN)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

