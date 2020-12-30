Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. SPS Commerce also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $111.63.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.