Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $2.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.59. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $3.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,905,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $277.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.93.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

