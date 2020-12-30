Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$6.27 EPS

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings of ($6.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($2.78). United Airlines reported earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 334.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($26.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.01) to ($21.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.08) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 222,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,797,762. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

