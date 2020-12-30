Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $13.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.68 billion and the highest is $13.82 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $45.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.61 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.06 billion to $55.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

