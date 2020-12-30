Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Million

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $4.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.49 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $27.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 319,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.29. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

