Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,435. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

