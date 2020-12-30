Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.20) and the highest is ($2.53). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 466,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -28.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

