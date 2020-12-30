Brokerages Set Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Price Target at $60.50

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $70.94. 1,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

