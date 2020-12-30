Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$24.24

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.24.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock remained flat at $C$24.45 during trading on Tuesday. 776,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,627. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.95 billion and a PE ratio of -40.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.