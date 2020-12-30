Brokerages Set INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.76.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.