Brokerages Set INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on INMB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.
NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.60. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.76.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
