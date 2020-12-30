Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) PT at C$46.17

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.17.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) stock opened at C$60.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.35. The stock has a market cap of C$34.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.74. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$34.80 and a 12-month high of C$64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

