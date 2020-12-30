Brokerages Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Target Price at $35.06

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPD. BidaskClub raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.63. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 185.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 186.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PPD by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.