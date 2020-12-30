Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

RBA stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. 309,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

