Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $1,070.31

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,079.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $17.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,713. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,056.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,004.38. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,902.97, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

