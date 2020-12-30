Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $1,070.31

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,079.93.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $17.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,713. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,285.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,056.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,004.38. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,902.97, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
