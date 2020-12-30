Brokerages Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) PT at $26.75

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.