Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) PT at $63.08

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

