Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $11.17

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAlta by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

