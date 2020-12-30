Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $213.18

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.18.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. The stock had a trading volume of 140,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.