Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $21.00

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.