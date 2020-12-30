BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $14.85 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

