Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

BRKR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

