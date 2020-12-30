Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $9.00. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2,565 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposit; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgage, small business, and commercial construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

