Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

CZR stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,007,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,554 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

