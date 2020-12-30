Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.