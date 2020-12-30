California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,019 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 298,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STBA opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $944.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

