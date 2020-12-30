California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,499 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of BJRI opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

