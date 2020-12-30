California State Teachers Retirement System Has $753,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of World Acceptance worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

WRLD stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $702.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $124.02.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,215.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $581,950 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

