California State Teachers Retirement System Has $918,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 605,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.